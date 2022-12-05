Criminals in Tralee targeting young teenagers and stealing their phones

Criminals in Tralee are targeting young teenagers and stealing their mobile phones, Gardaí have warned.

There's been two incidents in the past week, of phones being taken from young people in the town centre.

In an incident in Tralee town park on Thursday night, a male asked to borrow a teenager's phone and then made off with it.

In a second incident, a 13-year-old girl had her mobile phone stolen by three youths on Edward Street on Friday night.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says the two incidents may be connected - and she warned teeangers not to be visibly using their phones in public areas, especially at night.

She also gave this advice:

