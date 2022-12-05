Advertisement
News

Criminals in Tralee targeting young teenagers and stealing their phones

Dec 5, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Criminals in Tralee targeting young teenagers and stealing their phones Criminals in Tralee targeting young teenagers and stealing their phones
Share this article

Criminals in Tralee are targeting young teenagers and stealing their mobile phones, Gardaí have warned.

There's been two incidents in the past week, of phones being taken from young people in the town centre.

In an incident in Tralee town park on Thursday night, a male asked to borrow a teenager's phone and then made off with it.

Advertisement

In a second incident, a 13-year-old girl had her mobile phone stolen by three youths on Edward Street on Friday night.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says the two incidents may be connected - and she warned teeangers not to be visibly using their phones in public areas, especially at night.

She also gave this advice:

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus