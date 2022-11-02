Advertisement
Crews dealing with spot flooding and power outages in Kerry

Nov 2, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Crews dealing with spot flooding and power outages in Kerry
Floodinga t Crag, Castleisland. The road remains closed. Phtot from Kerry County Council's Twitter
Kerry County Council crews are working to deal with spot flooding on roads this lunchtime.

Motorists in Kerry are being urged to drive with care as many roads in the county are flooded.

The road at Crag, Castleisland is closed until further notice and diversions are in place.

Crews from the ESB are also working to restore power to over 200 customers this lunchtime.

116 customers in Inch, 76 in Dingle and ten in Ballybunion have no power; it’s due to be restored by 2.15pm.

A status yellow warning for wind and rain remains in place until 9pm with heavy and stormy conditions forecast.

The Road Safety Authority is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary journeys.

Michael Rowland, from the RSA, says flooded roads can be extremely dangerous:

