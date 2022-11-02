Crews dealing with spot flooding and power outages in Kerry

Kerry County Council crews are working to deal with spot flooding on roads this lunchtime.

Motorists in Kerry are being urged to drive with care as many roads in the county are flooded.

The road at Crag, Castleisland is closed until further notice and diversions are in place.

Advertisement

Crews from the ESB are also working to restore power to over 200 customers this lunchtime.

116 customers in Inch, 76 in Dingle and ten in Ballybunion have no power; it’s due to be restored by 2.15pm.

A status yellow warning for wind and rain remains in place until 9pm with heavy and stormy conditions forecast.

Advertisement

The Road Safety Authority is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary journeys.

Michael Rowland, from the RSA, says flooded roads can be extremely dangerous: