The creation of 50 new jobs by the legal and tax advisory company Orbitus is a vote of confidence in Tralee.

That’s according to tax partner in Orbitus, former Kerry footballer Tommy Walsh.

Orbitus provides clients with advisory services through its legal, tax, and finance professionals, both from its headquarters in Cork and Denny Street office in Tralee.

The company has expanded its workforce in Tralee substantially over the last couple of years, and will now create an additional 50 jobs in the town with the opening of a new office.

The hires are expected to comprise senior solicitors, legal executives, paralegals, administrative staff, and digital experts.

Tommy Walsh says the leasing of the town centre office space, the location of which is as yet undisclosed, is a vote of confidence in the town.