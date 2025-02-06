Legal and tax advisory firm to create 50 new jobs in Tralee with new office

A legal and tax advisory company has announced it will create up to 50 new jobs in Tralee with the opening of a new office.

Orbitus has announced it will lease prime office space in the town and create jobs across a number of roles.

The location of the new office has not yet been disclosed, but Radio Kerry understands it’s in the town centre.

Orbitus is a multidisciplinary firm of legal, tax, and finance professionals, which provide clients with a suite of advisory services.

The company’s headquarters are based on Penrose Quay in Cork, and it also has an office on Denny Street in Tralee.

The firm has now announced the leasing of a 5,000 sq. ft. office space, described as being in a prime location in the heart of Tralee town centre.

The company says this strategic move marks a significant investment in the Tralee region, with the new office set to accommodate an additional 50+ staff members.

Orbitus says the new hires will include senior solicitors, legal executives, paralegals, administrative staff, and digital experts.

Tax Partner at Orbitus, former Kerry footballer Tommy Walsh, said this new office space not only reflects the company’s commitment to growing its footprint and employment in Kerry, but also ensures they can continue meet the evolving needs of clients in the region.

He added that the next wave of recruitment will focus on hiring senior solicitors and financial experts to keep up with demand.

Auctioneer Ger Carmody, described as a key partner in the project, said this will bring valuable job opportunities to the area and further contribute to the growth of Tralee’s business landscape.