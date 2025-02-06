Advertisement
News

Legal and tax advisory firm to create 50 new jobs in Tralee with new office

Feb 6, 2025 08:51 By radiokerrynews
Legal and tax advisory firm to create 50 new jobs in Tralee with new office
Share this article

A legal and tax advisory company has announced it will create up to 50 new jobs in Tralee with the opening of a new office.

Orbitus has announced it will lease prime office space in the town and create jobs across a number of roles.

The location of the new office has not yet been disclosed, but Radio Kerry understands it’s in the town centre.

Advertisement

Orbitus is a multidisciplinary firm of legal, tax, and finance professionals, which provide clients with a suite of advisory services.

The company’s headquarters are based on Penrose Quay in Cork, and it also has an office on Denny Street in Tralee.

The firm has now announced the leasing of a 5,000 sq. ft. office space, described as being in a prime location in the heart of Tralee town centre.

Advertisement

The company says this strategic move marks a significant investment in the Tralee region, with the new office set to accommodate an additional 50+ staff members.

Orbitus says the new hires will include senior solicitors, legal executives, paralegals, administrative staff, and digital experts.

Tax Partner at Orbitus, former Kerry footballer Tommy Walsh, said this new office space not only reflects the company’s commitment to growing its footprint and employment in Kerry, but also ensures they can continue meet the evolving needs of clients in the region.

Advertisement

He added that the next wave of recruitment will focus on hiring senior solicitors and financial experts to keep up with demand.

Auctioneer Ger Carmody, described as a key partner in the project, said this will bring valuable job opportunities to the area and further contribute to the growth of Tralee’s business landscape.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh to be honoured by Munster Technological University
Advertisement
Main contract for section A of Tralee Northern Relief Road awarded to Tipperary firm
24 patients on trolleys in UHK today
Advertisement

Recommended

Idah Scores Again As Celtic Move 13 Clear
Littler In Action Tonight
Magpies Down The Gunners For Wembley Spot
Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh to be honoured by Munster Technological University
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus