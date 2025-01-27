Advertisement
Gardaí seek public's help in tracing driver who damaged two buildings in Tralee town centre

Jan 27, 2025 17:28 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seek public's help in tracing driver who damaged two buildings in Tralee town centre
Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses to an incident on new year's eve, in which a car significantly damaged two buildings in the town, but its driver failed to stop.

The incident happened at around 1.30am on January 1st, and involved a white BMW.

As well as seriously damaging two buildings, it's understood the front driver's side of the vehicle was also significantly damaged.

The car was seen travelling from Russell Street to Bridge Street, down on to Princes Street, up Denny Street and on to Ashe Street.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can help the investigation, is asked to call Tralee Gardaí on (066) 71 02300.

