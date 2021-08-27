COVID cases in Kerry increase for eighth week in a row

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry has increased for the eighth week in a row.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

During the two-week period from August 10th to 23rd, the Kenmare LEA recorded 166 new cases, giving it a rate per 100,000 population of 662, while the Killarney LEA had 175 for a rate of 591.

Corca Dhuibhne, with 80 cases, has a rate of 564, while the Tralee LEA had 182 cases, giving a rate slightly lower at 550. Listowel LEA, comprising most of North Kerry, had 133 cases and a rate of 463, while Castleisland LEA had 63 cases and the lowest rate in the county of 368 per population.

Over the fortnight up to Monday, 799 cases in the county were recorded, marking the eighth weekly increase in a row. On July 2nd, there had been 47 cases in the county over the preceding fortnight; within a month, it had increased five-fold to 256.

Last week’s figure of 660 shows the rate of increase in the county is slowing, however, the number of positive cases continues to rise. Carndonagh in Donegal, the northernmost LEA in the country, continues to have the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 at nearly 2,700.