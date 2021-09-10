COVID cases drop by a fifth in Kerry

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kerry has dropped by a fifth when compared to data from last week.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

The data shows that between August 24th and September 6th, there were 684 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Kerry.

Advertisement

That's down 21% from the 866 cases recorded in the previous fortnight.

The national average incidence rate per 100,000 population is 450 and half of the six Kerry Local Electoral Areas (LEA) exceed that.

There were 99 cases in the Castleisland LEA for a rate of 577.

Advertisement

The Kenmare LEA recorded 123 cases to give it a rate of 490 and Corca Dhuibhne had 68 cases leaving it with a rate of 479.

There were 147 cases in the Tralee LEA for a rate of 444 and the Listowel LEA had 123 cases giving it a rate of 429.

Killarney LEA has a rate of 418 after 124 cases.