Covid-19 vaccine clinics in Kerry

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is running Covid-19 vaccine clinics for adults and children today and tomorrow.

They’re for those due a booster or who wish to get their child vaccinated.

Clinics for anyone aged 12 and older are being held at the Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21) today and tomorrow from 9:15am to 1:15pm, and 2 to 3pm.

Five to 11 year-olds can get vaccines from 3 to 4 o’clock this afternoon, while children aged 6 months to 4 years can be vaccinated tomorrow afternoon from 3 to 3:30.

If anyone is unsure of their vaccine status, they can check by contacting HSELive on 1800 700 700.

More information is available on www.hse.ie.