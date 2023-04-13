Advertisement
Covid-19 vaccine clinics in Kerry

Apr 13, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrynews
Covid-19 vaccine clinics in Kerry
Killarney vaccine Cnt getting ready to administer vaccines to the 65-69 age-group. - Pictured from the vaccine team were Kay O'Connor Firies Killarney and Hannah Healy from ~Killarney . Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Drone Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is running Covid-19 vaccine clinics for adults and children today and tomorrow.

They’re for those due a booster or who wish to get their child vaccinated.

Clinics for anyone aged 12 and older are being held at the Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee (V92 HT21) today and tomorrow from 9:15am to 1:15pm, and 2 to 3pm.

Five to 11 year-olds can get vaccines from 3 to 4 o’clock this afternoon, while children aged 6 months to 4 years can be vaccinated tomorrow afternoon from 3 to 3:30.

If anyone is unsure of their vaccine status, they can check by contacting HSELive on 1800 700 700.

More information is available on www.hse.ie.

