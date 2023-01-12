Advertisement
News

Covid-19 vaccinations available in Kerry this week

Jan 12, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Covid-19 vaccinations available in Kerry this week Covid-19 vaccinations available in Kerry this week
Photo: Pixabay
Share this article

People aged between 18 to 49 are being reminded to get their second COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says appointments are available this week at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Tralee (V92 HT21).

The appointments are available on Saturday from 9.15am-1.15pm and 2pm-3.14pm for people aged 12 and older for second vaccination dose.

Advertisement

Walk-ins are welcome at all Vaccination Centres in Kerry.

Appointments can be booked on www.hse.ie.

HSELive are available to support vaccine status checking, if required on freephone 1800 700 700.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus