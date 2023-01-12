Covid-19 vaccinations available in Kerry this week

People aged between 18 to 49 are being reminded to get their second COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says appointments are available this week at the Kerry Vaccination Centre in Tralee (V92 HT21).

The appointments are available on Saturday from 9.15am-1.15pm and 2pm-3.14pm for people aged 12 and older for second vaccination dose.

Walk-ins are welcome at all Vaccination Centres in Kerry.

Appointments can be booked on www.hse.ie.

HSELive are available to support vaccine status checking, if required on freephone 1800 700 700.