Advertisement
News

COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Kerry today and tomorrow

May 19, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Kerry today and tomorrow COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Kerry today and tomorrow
Vaccinator Sheila Page gets the COVID-19 vaccinations ready for each person at the Killarney walk-in vaccination centre. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
Share this article

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available in Kerry over the next two days.

People aged over 65 can book their second booster at the Kerry vaccination centre in Monavalley, Tralee, for 9:15am-4pm today (Thursday), or 12pm-4pm tomorrow (Friday).

Appointments are available today (Thursday) for people aged 30 and over for their first and second vaccinations, or booster doses, between 9:15am and 4pm.

Advertisement

People aged between 12 and 29 can book appointments for their first and second doses, or booster jab, for tomorrow (Friday) morning from 9:15am-11:15am.

Appointments are also available tomorrow between 12-4pm tomorrow for those aged 30 and over.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus