COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Kerry today and tomorrow

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available in Kerry over the next two days.

People aged over 65 can book their second booster at the Kerry vaccination centre in Monavalley, Tralee, for 9:15am-4pm today (Thursday), or 12pm-4pm tomorrow (Friday).

Appointments are available today (Thursday) for people aged 30 and over for their first and second vaccinations, or booster doses, between 9:15am and 4pm.

People aged between 12 and 29 can book appointments for their first and second doses, or booster jab, for tomorrow (Friday) morning from 9:15am-11:15am.

Appointments are also available tomorrow between 12-4pm tomorrow for those aged 30 and over.