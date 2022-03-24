COVID-19 vaccination appointments available in Kerry this weekend

Vax clinics/Copy/ANR

Self-scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available in Kerry over the coming weekend.

People can book their first or second vaccine doses if they're aged 12 and older, while booster vaccinations are also available from Friday to Sunday.

12 to 15 year olds must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Walk-in clinics and appointments are also available on Friday and Saturday for children aged 5 to 11.

Appointments can be booked on hse.ie.

The Kerry Vaccination Centre is located at the former Borg Warner site at Monavalley in Tralee.