COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics taking place in Kerry

Aug 23, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics taking place in Kerry
Further COVID-19 booster vaccination clinics will take place in Kerry this week.

People aged 55 and older, women who are more than 16-weeks pregnant and anyone aged over 12, who hasn’t had their first or second booster, can make an appointment.

They'll take place in the Kerry Vaccination Centre (V92 HT21) tomorrow (Wednesday, August 24th) and Thursday from 9.15am to 1pm and 2.15pm to 4pm.

Children aged between five and 11 will also be able to get their first or second vaccine doses on Thursday from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Appointments can be booked on hse.ie (https://covid19booster.healthservice.ie/hse-self-referral/?flow=booster).

