County councillor says KCC is seeking legal advice on draft beach bye-laws

A Kerry County Councillor says the local authority is seeking legal advice on proposals that would see dogs and horses banned from some beaches during the summer.

Kerry County Council is seeking the advice after being asked to do so by Cllr Mikey Sheehy.

It’s proposed that the animals wouldn’t be allowed on blue flag beaches during the hours of 11am and 7pm between June 1st and September 15th.

The bye-laws are being introduced by the council.

It’s feared that the Kerry beaches would lose their blue flag status if they’re not introduced.

Blue flag status is given to beaches judged to be of the highest environmental standard.

In Ireland, the scheme is administered by An Taisce.

Fianna Fail councillor Mikey Sheehy says Kerry County Council is seeking legal advice.

He asks whether a non-statutory body such as An Taisce has the power to revoke the blue flag status of beaches.

He doesn’t believe banning dogs would have any environmental impact.

He says it’s important for Kerry people to have their say, with submissions closing at 5pm today.

Blue flag beaches include Ballinskelligs, Ballybunion South, Ballyheigue, Banna, Derrynane, Fenit, Inch, Kells, Maharees, Rossbeigh, White Strand and Ventry.