County councillor believes Killarney should lead the way in providing EV charging points

Killarney should be leading the way in providing more electric car charging points in Ireland.

That’s according to Fianna Fail councillor Niall Kelleher who raised the issue at a recent meeting of Killarney MD.

He says it’s time to bring Killarney into the 21st century.

Cllr Kelleher believes Kerry County Council should work on a public private partnership on a tender basis to allow operators to come into Killarney to build infrastructure, which will provide a service to the people and make the town a renewable energy destination.

Kerry County Council said it's committed to facilitating the installation of EV charge points in Killarney, however to date it doesn’t operate any public charging points.

The council explained it's closely monitoring a pilot scheme being implemented by Carlow County Council to provide EV charging points.

In response, Cllr Kelleher said he’s disappointed that Killarney isn’t leading the pilot scheme.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin said as a major tourist destination, Killarney should be at the races in relation to this matter which it simply isn’t.

Cllr Cronin noted there seems to be a reluctance on the issue despite a large volume of electric cars coming to the town.