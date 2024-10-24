Councillors vote to begin a process in a bid to amend the Kerry County Development Plan

Councillors have voted to begin a process in a bid to amend the Kerry County Development Plan.

This followed a motion brought before the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council by Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae.

The Kerry County Development Plan (CDP) was adopted by the council on the 4th of July 2022 following a statutory two-year process and it was effective from August 15th that year.

At this month's meeting Cllr Maura Healy-Rae tabled a motion that requested the council CEO to complete a report to amend the County Development Plan to reduce the areas considered to be under significant urban pressure.

She says this would support people to seek and acquire planning permission.

Cllr Healy-Rae says these areas are far too expansive as it stands, particularly in the Killarney Municipal District.

She says there are numerous infill sites where this designation is, but a local person can’t buy from their neighbour and people won’t be considered for planning permission in such areas unless they are a farmer’s child or else a preferred niece or nephew involved in farming.

She says while provisions for farmers are important, not everyone is a farmer but everyone needs a home.

A vote took place with 29 councillors voting in favour of the motion.

CEO of the council Martin O’Donoghue told the meeting he’ll prepare the necessary report, but warned that this vote was not an amendment to the County Development Plan.

He said this was the start of a statutory process, but that it was a long way off a point of a variation being approved and voted on, and the plan going through the potential for regulator views and directions from the Minister.