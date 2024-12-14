Advertisement
Councillors to write to Irish Naval Service to proposing twinning of Dingle and LE George Bernard Shaw

Dec 14, 2024 10:13 By radiokerrynews
Councillors to write to Irish Naval Service to proposing twinning of Dingle and LE George Bernard Shaw
Elected councillors will write to the Irish Naval Service to formally propose twinning Dingle and a naval vessel.

It follows a motion at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting, by Fianna Fáil councillor, Breandán Fitzgerald.

He said there is a long historical connection between Dingle Port and the Naval and Marine Services.

The town was previously twinned with the LE Orla vessel, until it was decommissioned in 2022.

Cllr Fitzgerald urged the council to write to the naval service proposing twinning the town with the LE George Bernard Shaw.

The motion was seconded by Sinn Féin councillor Robert Brosnan.

