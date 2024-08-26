Advertisement
News

Councillors to meet to discuss traffic mayhem in Killarney

Aug 26, 2024 12:52 By radiokerrynews
Councillors to meet to discuss traffic mayhem in Killarney
Cllr Marie Moloney (Labour) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Killarney councillors will meet this week specifically to discuss traffic mayhem in the town.

Labour councillor for Killarney, Marie Moloney says park-and-ride facilities and a multi-story car park are urgently needed.

These would serve as short term solutions until the N22 Farranfore to Killarney Project would bypass the village and town.

Councillor Moloney proposed the inclusion of a park-and-ride facility in the County Development Plan, which has been adopted.

She says the council is in the process of finding locations for mobility hubs, which will link parking spaces at entry points to the town with other travel options like public transport and bikes:

