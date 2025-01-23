Kerry County Councillors have been highlighting problems with the maintenance of public lighting around the county.

Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae told council management this week there are around 350 broken street lights across Kerry, with some waiting months to be fixed.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly asked the local authority to arrange an urgent meeting with the contractor responsible for public lighting maintenance in Kerry.

Advertisement

Concerns were addressed at this week’s council meeting.

Kerry County Council is responsible for nearly 14,000 (13,735) public lights across the county.

The Mayo-headquartered Electric Skyline took over the council contract to maintain streetlights last July.

Advertisement

The contract requires 98.5% of public lights be operational at any one time.

At present 97.36% are.

Council management says delays in repairing public lights are due to weather, the need for ESB Networks’ involvement in some repairs, the switch to a new contractor, and the contractor not meeting contract targets.

Advertisement

Council management said they met with Electric Skyline’s senior management to discuss concerns.

Management has asked Electric Skyline for a plan to fix the issues and says it will closely monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, energy-efficient LEDs are being retrofitted into outdated public lights across the county.

Advertisement

This project is expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year, with management expecting this will reduce the number of blown street lights.