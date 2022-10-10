Councillors considering whether to increase property tax rate for next year

Kerry county councillors are considering the Local Property Tax rate for next year.

Under legislation, councillors have the power annually to vary the base LPT rate for the following year by +/-15% or leave the rate unchanged, and the rate for 2022 was 7.5% above the base rate.

Newly-introduced legislation allows for local authorities to apply a rate increase or decrease of Local Property Tax for more than one year.

Council CEO Moira Murrell has asked councillors to consider a 15% increase from the base rate for the next two years, with inflation on energy prices and materials having a significant impact on the council’s budget.

This would mean anyone with a house valued between €0-200,000 would be charged €103.50 in Local Property Tax next year.

Councillors are currently discussing this, before a vote will be held this afternoon.