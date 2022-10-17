Advertisement
Councillors condemn flytipping on newly opened Tralee-Fenit greenway

Oct 17, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Councillors condemn flytipping on newly opened Tralee-Fenit greenway
Fly tipping on Tralee greenway, via Twitter
The opening of the new Tralee-Fenit greenway has been marred by flytipping.

That’s the view of Cathoirleach of Tralee Municipal District, Mikey Sheehy.

The 11.2-kilometre route opened fully to the public on Saturday.

Councillor Sheehy has labelled the act disgraceful, saying a new civic amenity site is open about 150 yards from where that person littered.

 

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor for the Listowel MD, Jimmy Moloney says it’s hugely important that the greenways in the county are maintained.

