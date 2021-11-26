Councillor wants HSE to reveal vaccination status of those who contracted COVID in Kerry

A Kerry councillor wants the HSE to reveal the vaccination status of those who contracted COVID-19 in the county.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn brought a motion to the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, asking for support from fellow councillors in relation to getting information on people's vaccination status.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre publishes information on the number of people who've died with COVID-19, along with a collective vaccination rate.

Councillor Francis Flynn asked that Kerry County Council write to the HSE and request figures for the county for the past month on confirmed COVID-19 cases.

He wants information on the vaccination status of those who've contracted the virus to be given to the members.

On average, there are approximately 120 cases of COVID confirmed in the county each day.

The council will write to the HSE to request the information.