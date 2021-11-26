Advertisement
News

Councillor wants HSE to reveal vaccination status of those who contracted COVID in Kerry

Nov 26, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Councillor wants HSE to reveal vaccination status of those who contracted COVID in Kerry Councillor wants HSE to reveal vaccination status of those who contracted COVID in Kerry
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry councillor wants the HSE to reveal the vaccination status of those who contracted COVID-19 in the county.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Francis Flynn brought a motion to the Kenmare Municipal District meeting, asking for support from fellow councillors in relation to getting information on people's vaccination status.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre publishes information on the number of people who've died with COVID-19, along with a collective vaccination rate.

Advertisement

Councillor Francis Flynn asked that Kerry County Council write to the HSE and request figures for the county for the past month on confirmed COVID-19 cases.

He wants information on the vaccination status of those who've contracted the virus to be given to the members.

On average, there are approximately 120 cases of COVID confirmed in the county each day.

Advertisement

The council will write to the HSE to request the information.

 

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus