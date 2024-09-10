Advertisement
Councillor wants government to investigate if private nursing homes are under financial strain

Sep 10, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Councillor wants government to investigate if private nursing homes are under financial strain
The Cathaoirleach of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District wants the government to investigate why private nursing homes are under financial strain.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald was speaking in wake of the announcement that HIQA has recommended the HSE take over Aperee Living Nursing Home in Camp.

The HSE was appointed to operate the nursing home because of financial concerns and not because of the standard of care provided.

He wants the government to investigate how this financial situation came about and if other nursing homes are under the same pressures.

Family members are eager that the standard of care at the home does not change.

Cllr Fitzgerald is worried financial concerns at other nursing homes may mean this phenomenon happens elsewhere:

Management say Aperee Tralee says this development does not in any way impact Aperee Living Tralee as it is under a completely separate legal ownership structure.

In a statement to Radio Kerry News, Aperee Living says: "‘To ensure the continued excellent care of residents at Aperee Living Camp, We welcome the decision of HIQA to appoint HSE as operators. Unfortunately due to the corporate structure of the home, it has not been possible to obtain the necessary funding to ensure the continued operation of the home and to complete the necessary works. The home has an excellent management team and workforce, and we hope that a solution can be found either under the current structure or new ownership. We apologise for upset caused to residents, relatives and staff. This development does not in any way impact Aperee Living Tralee as it is under a completely separate legal ownership structure’.

