Councillor urges Bus Éireann to engage in discussions to address delays to MTU Kerry bus services

Sep 18, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Councillor urges Bus Éireann to engage in discussions to address delays to MTU Kerry bus services
A Tralee councillor says there needs to be stakeholder discussions into improving public transport services for students.

Fine Gael's Angie Baily was highlighting issues around frequent delays to the Route 272 – North Kerry to Tralee - bus service.

It’s after complaints were made that the service - which is due to arrive at MTU Kerry's North Campus at 8.25 - has at times not arrived at the college until after 9am.

Separately, Fianna Fáil councillor and Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD Michael Cahill - says some 15 MTU students were unable to get on today’s 8am Bus Éireann service from Killorglin - as the bus was full.

Bus Éireann, who operate Route 272, have responded to these complaints.

It says it’s always Bus Éireann's intention to provide punctual and reliable services that adhere to the timetable.

However, it’s seen a significant increase in traffic congestion in Tralee town at peak times which is resulting in delays.

Bus Éireann says it will monitor Route 272 with a view to delivering a high standard of services to customers.

Fine Gael councillor for the Tralee MD, Angie Baily believes the heavy traffic congestion is a result of not having enough public transport, in particular for schools and colleges.

She says to ensure students are not left on the side of the road - a discussion involving Bus Éireann, the National Transport Authority, MTU Kerry and other stakeholders must be held.

