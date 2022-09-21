Councillor says Ukrainians shouldn’t be housed in South Kerry until proper services provided

A councillor says no more Ukrainian refugees should be housed in South Kerry until proper services are provided.

Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae wants the county council to write to the Department of the Taoiseach, highlighting problems with services for Ukrainians and locals.

He says refugees are being housed in rural parts of South Kerry, but says it’s unfair on them as no thought is being put into ensuring they’ve proper access to services including doctors and transport.

He also says the knock-on effect on locals from the influx of large numbers of Ukrainians also isn’t being thought about.