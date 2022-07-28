Advertisement
Councillor says there's lack of facilities for campervans in Kerry

Jul 28, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says there's lack of facilities for campervans in Kerry Councillor says there's lack of facilities for campervans in Kerry
A lack of facilities for campervans in Kerry is turning tourists away from the county.

That’s the view of independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae who raised the issue at a recent meeting of Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

Cllr Healy-Rae says Kerry is the tourism capital of Ireland and there’s a serious lack of facilities for campervans in the county.

He says the council is missing out on opportunities to attract tourists who’ll come to spend money in local towns and villages.

Cllr Healy-Rae says he doesn’t understand why Kerry County Council seem to be against the idea, and they're missing a trick.

He's calling on Kerry County Council to install two service bays for campervans in Castleisland's council owned car park on a pilot basis.

In response, council officials said they’re aware that demand exists and they’re engaging with communities to encourage solutions on the matter.

MD manager John Breen assured Cllr Healy-Rae they’ll look to see what is being done elsewhere in other jurisdictions.

 

