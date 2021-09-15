Councillor says there may be no easy answer to mystery of Baby John’s murder

Specialist gardaí and a forensic anthropologist have exhumed the body of "Baby John" -- whose killing sparked the infamous "Kerry Babies" case.

The remains of one of the infant boys at the centre of the Kerry Babies scandal were taken from his grave for examination yesterday.

A woman who lived more than 40 miles away from where the newborn was found was wrongly accused of the baby's murder. It led to a controversial tribunal and only last year did she and her family receive a State apology.

Detectives say they believe members of the public know what happened to "Baby John", who was found stabbed to death in April 1984.

Baby John, as he later came to be known, had been stabbed 28 times. Joanne Hayes, and her family, were wrongly accused of killing him as well as her own child – after, they say, false confessions were obtained from them by Garda detectives.

Her treatment at trial provoked a national outcry. Journalist Michael O'Regan, who covered the tribunal which followed, says it laid bare the treatment of unmarried mothers.

Gardaí finally dropped the charges four years later, and in 2018 the state confirmed Joanne Hayes was not Baby John's mother, formally apologised to her, and offered compensation. A new investigation then began, which included officers going door-to-door on nearby Valentia island, and the taking of DNA samples.

Detectives in Killarney believe there are people who know what happened to him, and appealed for them to come forward. After his remains were examined in the morgue at University Hospital Kerry, Baby John was reburied at Holy Cross yesterday afternoon.

Kerry County Councillor Michael Cahill says there may be no easy answers to the mystery of Baby John's murder.