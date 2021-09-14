Remains of body found stabbed near Cahersiveen in 1984 exhumed

Gardaí have exhumed the remains of a baby boy who was found stabbed on a beach near Cahersiveen almost 40 years ago.

The exhumation took place this morning at Holy Cross Cemetery Cahersiveen where the infant called Baby John is buried. The remains were taken to the morgue at University Hospital Kerry for examination as part of the ongoing investigation into the killing of the newborn.

The exhumation began at first light and was conducted on foot of a ministerial order granted in accordance with the Coroners Act 1962 as amended.

Advertisement

Gardaí from Killarney District carried out the exhumation. They were assisted by the Garda Technical Bureau, a forensic anthropologist and staff from Kerry County Council and the Health Service Executive. The coroner for South Kerry was also informed.

The remains of Baby John were reinterred at Holy Cross Cemetery this afternoon.

Gardaí believe that there are people who have information in relation to the death of Baby John in April 1984 and are appealing to them to come forward and help them with their investigation.

Advertisement

Gardaí may be contacted at Killarney Garda Station at 064 6631222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Baby John was found dead on White Strand near Cahersiveen on April 14th, 1984. The newborn had multiple stab wounds. The discovery of the infant led to a criminal investigation and a tribunal. Gardaí believed an innocent woman living in North Kerry was the mother and she was wrongfully charged with murder.

DNA tests later established she was not the mother of the baby found on White Strand. Last December, the State apologised to the woman and her siblings over their treatment during events that became known as the Kerry Babies case.

Advertisement

The baby's parents have never been identified. The child was baptised on the day he was found. His gravestone reads: "I am the Kerry baby baptised on 14-4-1984 named John. I forgive."