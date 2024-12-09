A councillor in the Kenmare Municipal District says the area badly needs another electrical substation, to mitigate against continuous power outages.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty says the Iveragh and Dingle Peninsulas are particularly affected by power outages, even without stormy conditions.

Electrical faults have been reported in the Cahersiveen/Valentia area for the last three days; the latest fault was repaired just before 10 o’clock this morning.

Cllr Moriarty says the area needs a new 38 kilovolt line going into the peninsulas, so homes and businesses aren’t so badly affected by faults.

Meanwhile, Cllr Moriarty says the government's planned ban on pair trawling needs to be brought in urgently.

A ban on pair trawling by large vessels within the six-mile nautical limit was initiated in 2018, but this was overturned following legal proceedings.

Cllr Moriarty says action is needed on this immediately, and she has contacted the Minister’s office for an update.