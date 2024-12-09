Over 1,000 homes and business in Kerry without power this morning

Over 1,200 homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry this morning.

A fault at Kilflynn at 8.30 this morning is affecting almost 900 customers.

121 premises are affected in Gurranebane in the Iveragh Peninsula; ESB Networks estimates power will be restored by 8pm.

Fifty homes and businesses in the Killarney/East Kerry area are without electricity, it's estimated power will be back by 8 o'clock this evening.

49 customers are without power in Abbeyfeale and Brosna areas, ESB Networks estimates power should be restored by 7pm.

Meanwhile, it could take up to a week for power to be returned to some customers following Storm Darragh.

Nearly 400 thousand people were left without electricity over the weekend following the significant winds.

The ESB say they've restored power to the majority of these homes and businesses, however it will take a number of days to address certain areas, due to the scale of the damage.

ESB Networks Regional Manager Brian Tapley says there's still 35 thousand customers without power: