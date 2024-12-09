Advertisement
News

Over 1,000 homes and business in Kerry without power this morning

Dec 9, 2024 10:04 By radiokerrynews
Over 1,000 homes and business in Kerry without power this morning
Photo: ESB Networks
Share this article

Over 1,200 homes, farms and businesses remain without power in Kerry this morning.

A fault at Kilflynn at 8.30 this morning is affecting almost 900 customers.

121 premises are affected in Gurranebane in the Iveragh Peninsula; ESB Networks estimates power will be restored by 8pm.

Advertisement

Fifty homes and businesses in the Killarney/East Kerry area are without electricity, it's estimated power will be back by 8 o'clock this evening.

49 customers are without power in Abbeyfeale and Brosna areas, ESB Networks estimates power should be restored by 7pm.

Meanwhile, it could take up to a week for power to be returned to some customers following Storm Darragh.

Advertisement

Nearly 400 thousand people were left without electricity over the weekend following the significant winds.

The ESB say they've restored power to the majority of these homes and businesses, however it will take a number of days to address certain areas, due to the scale of the damage.
ESB Networks Regional Manager Brian Tapley says there's still 35 thousand customers without power:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillors to write to HSE urging them to remove ivy growing on former Dingle hospital
Advertisement
Man accused of Castleisland fratricide to be served with book of evidence
Kerry County Council publishes CPO intentions on derelict sites
Advertisement

Recommended

Councillors to write to HSE urging them to remove ivy growing on former Dingle hospital
Man accused of Castleisland fratricide to be served with book of evidence
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Scheffler retains Hero World Challenge title
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus