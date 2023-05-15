Councillor says St Finan’s will fall into disrepair if protected structure status is not removed

If the protected structure status of St Finan’s in Killarney isn’t released, the building is going to lie idle and go into disrepair.

That’s according to Independent councillor for the Killarney MD, Brendan Cronin; who was reacting to a report released by Kerry County Council.

The report notes the building as having national architectural significance; and stated its removal from the record of protected structures could not be conscientiously considered.

The HSE says it will not sell the land to anyone unless the building is included in the sale.

Cllr Cronin says this is ridiculous given the lack of housing across the county. He says the preservation order needs to be removed.