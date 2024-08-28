Councillor says roads of Cahersiveen resemble "war zone following a bombing raid"

A Kerry county councillor says the roads and footpaths of Cahersiveen resemble a "war zone following a bombing raid".

Fianna Fáil's Michael Cahill is warning it's only a matter of time before a fatality occurs due to the road conditions.

He had described them as uneven, pot-holed, partially patched, with broken surfaces and loose rubble, adding that they are "an embarrassment to the whole county".

Kerry County Council has requested a deputation meet with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and senior officials from Transport Infrastructure Ireland regarding the Ring of Kerry road.