Councillor says roads of Cahersiveen resemble "war zone following a bombing raid"

Aug 28, 2024 09:36 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says roads of Cahersiveen resemble "war zone following a bombing raid"
A Kerry county councillor says the roads and footpaths of Cahersiveen resemble a "war zone following a bombing raid".

Fianna Fáil's Michael Cahill is warning it's only a matter of time before a fatality occurs due to the road conditions.

He had described them as uneven, pot-holed, partially patched, with broken surfaces and loose rubble, adding that they are "an embarrassment to the whole county".

Kerry County Council has requested a deputation meet with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and senior officials from Transport Infrastructure Ireland regarding the Ring of Kerry road.

