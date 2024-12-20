Councillor says appointment of consultant for Listowel flooding report a positive step

A North Kerry councillor says a consultant will be appointed to investigate the cause of recent flooding in Listowel and Killocrim.

In November, over 100 people were evacuated from their homes after the River Feale breached its banks during Storm Bert.

Cllr Mike Kennelly says five families will be unable to return to their homes for Christmas following the damage.

The Fine Gael councillor believes a consultant will be appointed by Kerry County Council this evening.

Cllr Kennelly says it’s understood their investigation into the causes and plans for flooding should be completed by February.