Councillor repeats call for floating accommodation in Dingle

May 24, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Anas Hinde, Pexels
A Kerry councillor has repeated his call for floating accommodation in Dingle to address the housing shortage for hospitality workers

Milltown Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea originally made the suggestion five years ago.

His party colleague, the then Minister for Justice, John O’Donoghue mooted plans for such flotels for asylum seekers over 20 years ago.

It’s been revealed that the current Government is to tender for floating accommodation to house asylum seekers, due to the severe shortage of housing for them.

Councillor O'Shea says this type of accommodation could also address the huge lack of housing in West Kerry.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

