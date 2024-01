Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney is the new Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District.

He was elected unopposed at the Listowel MD meeting this morning.

Cllr Moloney was proposed by Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly and was seconded by outgoing Mayor and Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney says he looks forward to working alongside his fellow councillors in his new role.