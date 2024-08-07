Councillor fears there may be confrontations over parking outside Tralee homes

A Kerry County Councillor fears there may be confrontations over parking outside people's houses in Tralee, close to the town centre.

Cllr Terry O'Brien recently revealed there’s is a growing trend of people placing bollards on public streets and roads outside their homes to claim parking spaces.

He says people are leaving their cars in estates located near the town centre, despite not living there.

Residents have resorted to installing metal bars, cones and chains in a bid to claim a space outside their home.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien says he has heard that air has been let out of tyres by people unhappy with where motorists have parked.

He says Kerry County Council needs to do more to address the issue: