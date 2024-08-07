Advertisement
News

Councillor fears there may be confrontations over parking outside Tralee homes

Aug 7, 2024 13:44 By radiokerrynews
Councillor fears there may be confrontations over parking outside Tralee homes
Share this article

A Kerry County Councillor fears there may be confrontations over parking outside people's houses in Tralee, close to the town centre.

Cllr Terry O'Brien recently revealed there’s is a growing trend of people placing bollards on public streets and roads outside their homes to claim parking spaces.

He says people are leaving their cars in estates located near the town centre, despite not living there.

Advertisement

Residents have resorted to installing metal bars, cones and chains in a bid to claim a space outside their home.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien says he has heard that air has been let out of tyres by people unhappy with where motorists have parked.

He says Kerry County Council needs to do more to address the issue:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Pro-Palestine statement affixed to Sneem sculpture investigated for criminal damage
Advertisement
207 people died in University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department over last 5 years
All-Ireland winning Kerry ladies team taking part in Rose of Tralee parade
Advertisement

Recommended

207 people died in University Hospital Kerry’s emergency department over last 5 years
Report finds Kerry and Munster area experiencing "chronic shortage" of second hand homes for sale
Councillor wants families of deceased children to have better access to graves at Áras an Chontae
Pro-Palestine statement affixed to Sneem sculpture investigated for criminal damage
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus