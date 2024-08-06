Advertisement
Growing trend of unauthorised bollards on public streets to claim parking spaces in Tralee

Aug 6, 2024 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Growing trend of unauthorised bollards on public streets to claim parking spaces in Tralee
There is a growing trend of people placing bollards on public streets and roads outside their homes in Tralee to claim parking spaces.

That's according to Labour councillor Terry O'Brien, who raised the issue at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

He says people feel entitled to park outside their homes and so are claiming these spaces by installing metal bars, cones, lengths of wood, chains and other infrastructure.

Cllr O'Brien told the meeting that vehicles have already been damaged in collisions with these unauthorised structures on council property.

MD management said any issues would most likely be a civil matter between the parties involved, but that they would investigate.

Cllr Terry O'Brien wonders if parking laws in Tralee need to be more uniform:

