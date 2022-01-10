Advertisement
News

Councillor doesn't accept SouthDoc had to limit Listowel centre's hours due to GP shortage

Jan 10, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Councillor doesn't accept SouthDoc had to limit Listowel centre's hours due to GP shortage Councillor doesn't accept SouthDoc had to limit Listowel centre's hours due to GP shortage
Share this article

A county councillor doesn't accept that SouthDoc has had to limit hours at its Listowel centre at weekends and bank holidays, because of a shortage of GPs.

In a letter to Kerry County Council in response to a motion tabled on the issue, SouthDoc says the reduction in hours was made as there aren't enough GPs available.

The out-of-hours service says it's hard to attract GPs to work in rural areas like North Kerry, particularly at weekends and bank holidays.

Advertisement

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry says it's a vitally important service that needs to be maintained.

He wants to meet the HSE and the board of management of SouthDoc to address issues and concerns:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus