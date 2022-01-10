Councillor doesn't accept SouthDoc had to limit Listowel centre's hours due to GP shortage

A county councillor doesn't accept that SouthDoc has had to limit hours at its Listowel centre at weekends and bank holidays, because of a shortage of GPs.

In a letter to Kerry County Council in response to a motion tabled on the issue, SouthDoc says the reduction in hours was made as there aren't enough GPs available.

The out-of-hours service says it's hard to attract GPs to work in rural areas like North Kerry, particularly at weekends and bank holidays.

Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry says it's a vitally important service that needs to be maintained.

He wants to meet the HSE and the board of management of SouthDoc to address issues and concerns: