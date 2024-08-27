Councillor disappointed by lack of political lead in redeveloping Fitzgerald Stadium

A Kerry County Councillor says he’s disappointed by what he claims is a lack of political lead in redeveloping Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney.

Independent councillor Niall Botty O’Callaghan says the Killarney stadium needs to be redeveloped.

He says if it was upgraded, it would be the ideal location for big concerts and other sporting events.

Cllr O’Callaghan says if Fitzgerald Stadium could host large events like this, then it would benefit the whole county:

Cllr Niall Botty O’Callaghan says the history of Fitzgerald Stadium shouldn’t be forgotten or left behind.

He says the Killarney stadium should be able to compete to host large events and believes the ambitious proposals to upgrade the facilities should be supported by Government: