Councillor claims on street drinking is ruining Killarney’s image

May 19, 2022 08:05 By radiokerrynews
On-street drinking in Killarney is bringing the town down to a low-ebb.

That’s according to independent councillor Donal Grady who made the claim at a recent meeting of Killarney Municipal District.

He says it’s disgraceful to see people drinking bottles and glasses on the streets of Killarney.

Cllr Grady claims he’s never gotten as many complaints on an issue.

Cllr Donal Grady called upon Kerry County Council to write to the Department of Justice to assign more Gardai in Killarney to tackle on-street drinking.

He believes that since the council issued licenses for outdoor dining, the Gardai are unable to stop people from drinking on the streets.

His claims were refuted by his fellow councillors.

Fianna Fail councillor Niall Kelleher said while he agrees with placing more Gardai in Killarney, he disagrees with the statement that putting tables and chairs outdoors has ruined the town.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin rejected Cllr Grady’s claims and said there’s great credit due to businesses who applied for outdoor licenses and implemented it successfully.

Cllr Cronin says on street drinking occurs in every town in Ireland, and a huge influx of people travel to Killarney to enjoy what the town has to offer.

 

 

