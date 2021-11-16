Advertisement
Councillor calls on Greece not to proceed with case against Castlegregory man

Nov 16, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry County Councillor is calling on Greece not to proceed with a case against Castlegregory man Seán Binder.

The 27-year-old, who’s a German citizen but grew up in West Kerry, was arrested in 2018 on the Greek island of Lesbos, where he was an NGO volunteer assisting refugees and migrants.

He’s due to stand trial on Thursday, facing a number of charges including people smuggling, and faces a possible prison sentence of 25 years.

Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley raised the issue at the monthly council meeting where he got support for his motion.

He asked that the council call on the Greek authorities not to proceed with a case against the young man, so that he can continue with his life and humanitarian work.

