Councillor calls for summer hospitality work to be tax-free for students

Jun 21, 2023 09:06 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Jim Finucane, Chairperson, Kerry Education and Training Board. Photo: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD .
A Kerry councillor is calling for income earned by students in hospitality during their summer holidays to be tax-free.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane made the call at this week’s council meeting.

Cllr Finucane said this would encourage young people to become more familiar with the hospitality sector and allow them to make a commitment to the sector after finishing their education.

The Fine Gael councillor added it would help hospitality businesses struggling to find staff, and help students save for their college year.

The motion was amended to include that this seasonal student income would not be counted in the total family income threshold for the SUSI grant.

 

