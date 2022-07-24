Councillor calls for safety checks on telephone and ESB wires ahead of winter

A County Councillor is calling for safety checks to be carried out on telephone and ESB wires ahead of winter.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnan Fitzgerald made the call at a recent meeting of the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District.

He says there was a dangerous situation in Castleisland last winter when trees fell and knocked live electricity wires onto the public road.

Advertisement

Cllr Fitzgerald said An Garda Siochana were unable to leave the live wires and Kerry County Council couldn’t close the road.

Council officials said it’s the responsibility of Eircom and ESB to maintain the trees; observations and requests can be submitted to both utility companies.