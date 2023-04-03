Councillor calls for minor injury clinics to be set up in Kerry

A North Kerry councillor is calling for minor injury clinics to be set up in the county.

Fine Gael councillor for the Listowel Municipal District, Michael Foley, says such clinics run by private health care companies and by the HSE in certain locations are very efficient.

There are currently none of these in Kerry; the nearest are in Bantry in West Cork and in Limerick City.

Advertisement

Councillor Foley recently raised the issue at the HSE Regional Health Forum, where Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Chief Officer, Michael Fitzgerald, confirmed there will be a minor injury clinic set up in Tralee, but there's no timeframe for this.

Councillor Foley says such clinics should be set up without delay and in other parts of Kerry.