Advertisement
News

Councillor calls for minor injury clinics to be set up in Kerry

Apr 3, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Councillor calls for minor injury clinics to be set up in Kerry Councillor calls for minor injury clinics to be set up in Kerry
Share this article

A North Kerry councillor is calling for minor injury clinics to be set up in the county.

Fine Gael councillor for the Listowel Municipal District, Michael Foley, says such clinics run by private health care companies and by the HSE in certain locations are very efficient.

There are currently none of these in Kerry; the nearest are in Bantry in West Cork and in Limerick City.

Advertisement

Councillor Foley recently raised the issue at the HSE Regional Health Forum, where Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Chief Officer, Michael Fitzgerald, confirmed there will be a minor injury clinic set up in Tralee, but there's no timeframe for this.

Councillor Foley says such clinics should be set up without delay and in other parts of Kerry.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus