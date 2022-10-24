Councillor calls for action after spending 9 hours waiting in UHK’s Emergency Department

A Kerry county councillor, who recently spent nine hours waiting in the Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry, is calling for action to tackle such delays.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy tabled a motion at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He’s calling for the issues that lead to such long wait times to be addressed by hospital management.

Cllr Dan McCarthy told the meeting he was sent to UHK’s Emergency Department recently and arrived just after 6pm; however, he didn’t see a doctor until 3.20am.

He says he can’t understand how people are left waiting eight or nine hours before being seen, adding such treatment is unacceptable.

He says he’s been in the council for nine years and this is the most serious motion he’s ever brought before it.

Cllr McCarthy says the health of this county is vital, as he’s asking UHK management to have a serious look at the issue.

The Kenmare MD councillor says if it’s a staffing issue, then staff must be sought.

He also believes there’s miscommunication between the ED and GPs who are sending patients there for treatment.

Cllr Dan McCarthy asked the council to call on senior management at UHK to address the issue.