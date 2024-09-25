Advertisement
Councillor asks for separate UHK admissions area for elderly patients

Sep 25, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Councillor asks for separate UHK admissions area for elderly patients
Kerry County Council is to write to University Hospital Kerry to request a separate admissions area for elderly patients.

It’s on foot of a motion at this month’s full council meeting by Fine Gael’s Angie Baily.

She called for a separate area for elderly people awaiting admission for tests or treatment at the hospital.

Cllr Baily said this is an urgent and pressing issue, given 70% of the hospital’s patients are over 65, and 80% of those enter through the A+E department.

She said elderly patients are often forced to mix with people in the Emergency Department who are drunk or high on drugs, which is stressful for them.

Cllr Baily added this separate area could include things like comfortable seating arrangements, reading materials with large print, blankets, and a radio.

The Tralee councillor said this is about offering elderly people the care and respect they deserve.

Her motion was seconded by fellow Fine Gael councillor Tommy Griffin.

