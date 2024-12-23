Advertisement
Councillor appeals to officials to reconsider speed ramps around Kilflynn

Dec 23, 2024 10:42 By radiokerrynews
Councillor appeals to officials to reconsider speed ramps around Kilflynn
Speed limits are 'all well and good' but ramps are needed to physically slow drivers down.

That's according to the Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District, Fianna Fáil's Jimmy Moloney.

At the recent MD meeting, he called for traffic calming measures be introduced in Kilflynn and on the road from the village towards Kingdom Structural Steel.

A nationwide reduction in the default speed limit from 80 to 60 kilometres per hour on local roads will come into effect from the 7th February 2025.

Council officials told Cathaoirleach Moloney this speed reduction will also apply to the road from Kingdom Structural Steel to the village.

They added that a review into the reduction of the speed limits in towns and villages to 30kph will follow by the end of next June; and that Kilflynn village will be assessed in this process.

Listowel MD engineer, Declan O'Mahony said a review could be conducted when the new speed limits are in place.

Cllr Moloney said be believes this is 'kicking the can down the road', and that other traffic calming measures are needed in conjunction with any speed limits.

He said signage alone won't work, and claimed speed ramps are effective because they physically force drivers to slow down.

The cathaoirleach appealed to council officers to reconsider their decision.

