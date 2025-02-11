Advertisement
Councillor airs disappointment that construction work at Killarney Community Nursing Unit still uncomplete

Feb 11, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
An independent councillor has aired his disappointment that construction work has not finished at Killarney Community Nursing Unit.

The facility was estimated to be completed by late 2024 - with residents to be moved to the unit from Killarney Community Hospital and St Columbanus early this year.

Councillor Niall 'Botty' O’Callaghan says he’s disappointed it’s not open yet, but is hopeful the facility at Ballydribbeen will be ready for the summer.

He believes the project needs to be expedited as a matter of urgency.

Cllr O’Callaghan says the HSE needs to state what the plan is for Killarney District Hospital and St Columbanus.

