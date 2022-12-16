Council warns of possible hazardous conditions as ice warning remains in place for Kerry

Motorists are being warned of the possibility of hazardous conditions overnight and tomorrow morning in Kerry.

An ice warning’s in place for Kerry until midday tomorrow with scattered showers, sleet and freezing snow forecast.

Kerry County Council will be continuing to treat the routes in its winter roads plan, but is warning that roads could re-freeze after being treated and become hazardous.

Media, Communications and Customer Relations Officer, Owen O’Shea is appealing to people to drive with care on all routes:

Grit continues to be available at 108 locations around Kerry.

Kerry County Council made it available so people can collect grit to use in their locality for community use, such as at schools, churches, and facilities for older people.

Owen O’Shea says people should avail of this grit before temperatures drop and conditions deteriorate:

The full list of grit locations can be seen here.