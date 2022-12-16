Advertisement
News

Council warns of possible hazardous conditions as ice warning remains in place for Kerry

Dec 16, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Council warns of possible hazardous conditions as ice warning remains in place for Kerry Council warns of possible hazardous conditions as ice warning remains in place for Kerry
Share this article

Motorists are being warned of the possibility of hazardous conditions overnight and tomorrow morning in Kerry.

An ice warning’s in place for Kerry until midday tomorrow with scattered showers, sleet and freezing snow forecast.

Kerry County Council will be continuing to treat the routes in its winter roads plan, but is warning that roads could re-freeze after being treated and become hazardous.

Advertisement

Media, Communications and Customer Relations Officer, Owen O’Shea is appealing to people to drive with care on all routes:

Grit continues to be available at 108 locations around Kerry.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council made it available so people can collect grit to use in their locality for community use, such as at schools, churches, and facilities for older people.

Owen O’Shea says people should avail of this grit before temperatures drop and conditions deteriorate:

Advertisement

The full list of grit locations can be seen here.

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus