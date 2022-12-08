Council urging people to drive with care even on salted routes due to treacherous conditions

Kerry County Council is urging people to drive with care, even on salted routes, as treacherous conditions are being reported on many of the county’s roads.

There’ve been several crashes in the greater Killarney area, as well as on the N21 Abbeyfeale-Castleisland Road, near the Captain’s Table.

Black ice has been reported in many parts, including Farmer's Bridge, in Glenflesk and at the County Bounds.

There's reports of dangerous conditions on footpaths around the county.

Media, Communications and Customer Relations Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea says the council’s Winter Emergency Weather Plan is in place.

He says crews have been salting priority routes, which are primary and secondary routes.

Owen O’Shea says motorists shouldn’t assume that a gritted road is safe to drive on:

Treacherous driving conditions on many roads across Kerry this morning - travel with extreme care ❄️



Crews are currently treating the N21 and the N22 following rainfall and will continue to respond to issues as the day progresses@radiokerrynews @NuachtBnG pic.twitter.com/tKTslxbld3 — Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) December 8, 2022

Gardaí say there have been a couple of collisions on the N21 Castleisland Abbeyfeale road at Kilmanihan, near the Captain's Table. They're appealing to motorists to drive with the utmost care. Conditions are treacherous. — Radio Kerry News (@radiokerrynews) December 8, 2022

