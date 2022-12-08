Advertisement
Council urging people to drive with care even on salted routes due to treacherous conditions

Dec 8, 2022 10:12 By radiokerrynews
The N21 road between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale. Pic by Kerry County Council.
Kerry County Council is urging people to drive with care, even on salted routes, as treacherous conditions are being reported on many of the county’s roads.

There’ve been several crashes in the greater Killarney area, as well as on the N21 Abbeyfeale-Castleisland Road, near the Captain’s Table.

Black ice has been reported in many parts, including Farmer's Bridge, in Glenflesk and at the County Bounds.

There's reports of dangerous conditions on footpaths around the county.

Media, Communications and Customer Relations Officer with Kerry County Council, Owen O’Shea says the council’s Winter Emergency Weather Plan is in place.

He says crews have been salting priority routes, which are primary and secondary routes.

Owen O’Shea says motorists shouldn’t assume that a gritted road is safe to drive on:

