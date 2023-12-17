Council urged to let jarvey licences be passed down to immediate family

Kerry County Council is being urged to let jarvey licences be passed down to immediate family if a licence holder retires or dies.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae raised the issue at a recent Killarney MD meeting.

The meeting heard that under current bye-laws, the practice of handing down licences is not permitted.

Cllr Healy-Rae asked the council to take into consideration the family tradition of the jarveys in Killarney, and allow licences be transferred from one generation to the next, in the event of retirement or death.

She said this is not only tradition, but it’s a family’s livelihood that has taken years and investment to build up.

Under the current ‘Bye-Laws Regulating the Operation of Horse Drawn Hackney Carriages’, which were drafted in 2010, if an existing licence holder ceases to hold his/her licence, then that licence automatically reverts to the council.

Matthew Farrell from the Killarney Municipal District office said these bye-laws are currently under review, and a draft review is expected to be brought before internal legals shortly.

Mr Farrell said following that, any updates will go out to public consultation, as with all bye-laws.

He added that while the jarveys provide a fantastic service to the town, which is lucky to have this long-standing tradition, the council must also be cognisant of EU competition law in how it handles licences.

Independent councillor Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan, said he knows fourth or fifth generation people in jarveying, who are worried about their licence going outside the family.

Cllr O’Callaghan said the council should also be cognisant of the history of the town, and if people can prove their family history, their licence should stay in their family.